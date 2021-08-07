Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Sabra Health Care REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.530 EPS.

SBRA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,110. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

