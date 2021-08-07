Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TGLS traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 634,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

TGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

