Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.46). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

TGTX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,351,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.