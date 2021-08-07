Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.46). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

TGTX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,351,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

