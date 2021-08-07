MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of research firms have commented on MAX. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 203,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,644. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.71. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.03.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,790,299 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.