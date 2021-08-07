Tornado 24-Hour Volume Tops $500,499.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 46% higher against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $78.55 or 0.00177246 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $471,318.17 and approximately $500,499.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00143790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00156218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,113.39 or 0.99536858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.64 or 0.00800199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

