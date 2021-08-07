Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.83 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Monero has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and $244.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $269.06 or 0.00607107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 294.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001921 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,968,581 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

