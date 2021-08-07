Indorse Token (IND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $534.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Indorse Token has a market cap of $767,907.68 and approximately $534.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00055313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00857957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00099845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00040988 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

