AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,011. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.