AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 622,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,732 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

NYSE:T traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.96. 23,083,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,757,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.