Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.41. 6,030,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.92. The stock has a market cap of $346.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.