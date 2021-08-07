Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Comcast by 283.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Comcast by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,589,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.