Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

