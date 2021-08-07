The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.51-2.57 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

GEO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.65. 2,378,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,665. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $936.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

