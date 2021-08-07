Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.32. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.10. 933,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

