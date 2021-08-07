Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY22 guidance to $16.20-17.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $16.200-$17.000 EPS.

Shares of PH traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.53. 1,413,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.47. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

