$515.73 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report sales of $515.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $525.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $491.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

CVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Covanta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 136,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.