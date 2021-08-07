Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $443.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00349905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

