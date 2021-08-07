Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Posts Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $610.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $557.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.25.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

