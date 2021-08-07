Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $101.95. 6,475,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

