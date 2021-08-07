Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. 20,413,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,126,781. The company has a market capitalization of $252.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

