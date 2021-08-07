$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.10. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 307,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $8,982,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 714,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

