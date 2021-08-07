Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,413,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,126,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $45.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

