Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 281,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

