Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 199,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

