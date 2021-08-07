Critical Comparison: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) versus The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

The First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. The First Bancshares pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

The First Bancshares has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The First Bancshares and WSFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 WSFS Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

The First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.52%. WSFS Financial has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.76%. Given WSFS Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than The First Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 27.24% 9.06% 1.11% WSFS Financial 39.87% 14.81% 1.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The First Bancshares and WSFS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $221.22 million 3.72 $52.51 million $2.21 17.74 WSFS Financial $715.43 million 3.00 $114.77 million $1.91 23.65

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares. The First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats The First Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 84 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. The Cash Connect segment offers ATM vault cash, cash safe, and other cash logistics services. The Wealth Management segment focuses in array of fiduciary, investment management, credit, and deposit products to clients. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.