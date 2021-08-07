Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.58. 160,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,185. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

