Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $299,271.68

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $299,271.68 and approximately $44,948.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.73 or 0.07066236 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00136634 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

