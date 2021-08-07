Alchemint Standards Trading Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $178,266.51 and $31.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00142205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00156303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.39 or 0.99840869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00803793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

