Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $10.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,714.77. 1,024,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,513.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.