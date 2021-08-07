Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,719,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,740.72. 678,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,584.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,692,383 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

