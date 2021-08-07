Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $21.16 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $307.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.81. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

