Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.230 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVA. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 267,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,513. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

