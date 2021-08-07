PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

