Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. Primo Water updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.88. 698,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,088. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,418,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $2,760,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

