PowerPool (CVP) Trading 33.8% Higher This Week

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $46.80 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00859555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00099866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041122 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,385,901 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.