Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $458.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $453.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.90. The stock had a trading volume of 976,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,717. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,480,001 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

