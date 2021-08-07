The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 7,640.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 160,442 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 91,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,057. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

