electroCore’s (ECOR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.93 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, electroCore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 25,833,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. On average, analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 84,024 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

