Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $241.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,509,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,469. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $470.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

