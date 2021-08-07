Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,509,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

