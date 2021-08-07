The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,665. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $936.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEO shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

