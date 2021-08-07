Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Grid Dynamics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GDYN traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,351. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

GDYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,135,008 shares of company stock worth $77,436,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

