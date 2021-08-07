Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Liquidity Services updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.280 EPS.

LQDT stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 480,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,452. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $779.45 million, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $409,578.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,378.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 68,854 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,699,316.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,961 shares of company stock worth $8,801,334. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

