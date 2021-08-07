FirmaChain Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $22.83 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirmaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00144032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00156263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,710.81 or 0.99477793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.81 or 0.00805208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

