$500.72 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report $500.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.10 million and the highest is $510.06 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $437.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NBR traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 71,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $666.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.55.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

