$500.72 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report $500.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.10 million and the highest is $510.06 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $437.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
NYSE NBR traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 71,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $666.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.55.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
