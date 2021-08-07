Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INF. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 501 ($6.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 513.40 ($6.71). The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,957. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The stock has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 515.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.