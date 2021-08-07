Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Reduced by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.2% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 10,589,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,916,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

