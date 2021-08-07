Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,256,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074,758. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

