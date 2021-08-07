Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,589,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,021. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

