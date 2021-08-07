Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. 221,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,363. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

