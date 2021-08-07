Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%.
Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. 221,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,363. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.
